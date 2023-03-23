Susan L. McKay Obituary

Susan L. McKay, 68, of Glover, Vermont died peacefully following a courageous fight with cancer for the last two years.
She was born in Luton, England on May 18, 1954 and was the daughter of Amelia and Robert Hyde, who were absolutely useless. After Susan finished High School she joined the Royal Air Force in England where she trained in nursing and met her first husband and father of her daughter. In 1975, she was married in Bermuda and resided there until 1986 when she moved to the U.S.
She spent her life mainly as a caretaker, sometimes paid, but mostly just from the goodness of her heart. She spent the majority of her career as a nurse and home provider for special needs. She was an avid jewelry maker and had a huge fan base with her little shop in her home “Susan Louisa Designs.” Susan was an avid gardener and had the best green thumb. She grew the most beautiful flowers and plants and would often be seen spending sun up to sun down in her garden. She said her biggest accomplishment in her life was her daughter, whom she loved more than any human on this earth.
Susan is survived by her wonderful and amazing husband Patrick McKay Sr. who was by her side and took care of her in the worse and best of times for 27 years. She is also survived by her daughter Tarah J. Woolgar (Craig Rigby) and two granddaughters aged 5, Aurora and Freya Rigby who loved their Nana endlessly. She prided herself on being a Nana and it was her second favorite role of her life, her first being a mom. Susan is also survived by her brother Malcolm Hyde in England, many cousins, nieces and nephews. A special mention to her closest friends of recent years, Maryjo Rigby and Charlene and Jim Valley. Your support meant the world to her.
There will be a closed private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.
Susan’s biggest advice in her last year was to let go of things, don’t overwork yourself, prioritize yourself, and just love.
