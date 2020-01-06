Susan Mackin - Obituary

Susan Audrey Mackin , 64, of Waterford, Vt., passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2020 while in Florida. Susan was born on Oct. 30, 1955 to the late Robert C. Mackin and Shirley (Kehoe) Mackin Langmaid. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1972 and UVM majoring in Psychology in 1976. As the first female graduate of their ROTC Program, Susan graduated 2nd Lieutenant as a Reserve Commission Officer for the U.S. Army and remained part of the Active Army Reserve receiving an honorable discharge as 1st Lieutenant in 1985.
Susan was employed at Gilman Paper Mill for several years until the plant closed. She then worked at Northeast Vermont Correctional Center as an instructor and correctional officer until diagnosed with ALS in 2016.
Susan loved all animals, especially her cats Pandora and Holly, and Morgan horses Chasta and Mason. She participated in many horse show competitions as a rider and driver with a dear friend, the late Kay Switzer and husband Bob. She was also an avid reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast. During her last few years, she loved riding back roads, going out to lunch, taking in horse shows, and traveling to Florida for the winter. She was courageous beyond words – laughing, witty, and kind.
Susan is predeceased by her father, Robert C. Mackin. She is survived by her mother Shirley Langmaid of Waterford, Vt.; brother Robert Mackin and wife Rebecca of Barre, Vt., nephew James Mackin, wife Toni-lee of Fairfax, Va., and niece Elizabeth Mackin of Brownington, Vt.; brother Richard Mackin and wife Cindy of Berlin, N.H., nephew Daniel Mackin, wife Sara, and great-niece Rosemary of Columbia, N.H.; and nephew Owen Mackin, wife Nicole, and great-niece Raylene of Conway, S.C.
Per Susan’s request, there will be no visiting hours. A private burial service will be held in the spring at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in St. Johnsbury where she will be buried alongside her father.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial contributions can be made to ALS Association Northern New England Chapter, The Concord Center, 10 Ferry St., Suite 438, Concord, NH 03301.
On behalf of Sue’s family, a special thank you to Sharron Caplan, her closest friend and care giver who stood by her side with loving care and bringing joy and laughter through their many adventures these last few years. To Sue’s friends, especially Keith, Jeremy, Erikka, Mel, and Norm, and her coworkers, thank you for the many acts of kindness during her battle with the disabling disease. Also, thank you to her niece and nephew, Elizabeth and Dan, who organized and their friends who participated in the Bowling and Strike Out ALS Softball tournaments. There was a special place in Sue’s heart for everyone.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
