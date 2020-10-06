Susan Marie Squires - Obituary

Susan Marie Squires, age 70, of Raymond Terrace, Glover, Vt. passed away at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Monday morning, Oct. 5, 2020, following a period of failing health.
Sue was born on Dec. 18, 1949, in Montreal, Canada, daughter to Raymond and Rita Simone (Fortin) Perron and has lived in Glover most all her life. On Sept. 5, 1970, Susan married David James Squires and was able to celebrate 50 years with him last month. She had worked at Columbia Plywood and later with David as co-owner of Dave’s Garage and Autobody for 30+ years. Together they also enjoyed sugaring, especially loving the outdoor work over the years until 2018. Sue kept flower gardens, loved her cats and enjoyed going on rides on the back roads getting lost or just fishing with Dave. She enjoyed going to the local music jams on Sunday’s. Years ago she enjoyed playing the harmonica and guitar and would sing right along when given the chance. She enjoyed and loved watching her grandchildren grow up and was very proud of their accomplishments.
She is survived by her beloved husband, David, of Glover, her daughter, Michelle Trottier and her husband, James, of Wheelock, her grandchildren: Zachary Trottier of Springfield, Vt., and Bryanna Trottier of Wheelock. Her brother: Andre Perron and his wife, Theresa, of Glover. Her fur babies Pom-Pom and Sophie-Lynn. She was predeceased by her parents: Raymond and Rita Perron and her mother-in-law: Effie M. Squires.
Memorial donations may be made to the Frontier Animal Society, 4473 Barton Orleans Rd, Orleans, VT 05860, which is where she enjoyed visiting on several occasions with Michelle.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
