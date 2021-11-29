Susan R. ‘Sue’ Lasher Obituary

Susan Rose Lasher, of Craftsbury, Vt., passed away peacefully, on her 51st birthday, Nov. 20, 2021, following a courageous five-year battle with cancer. Her loving family was at her side.
She was born Nov. 20, 1970 in Berlin, the daughter of Robert E. Fadden and Gaetane (Tanguay) Fadden. She attended Hardwick Academy and graduated from Hazen Union School in the Class of 1988.
She first worked for the Merchants Bank as part of a school credit program prior to her graduation. She excelled in the program and was hired as a full-time employee for several years. In 1997, Sue accepted a position with the State of Vermont, Department of Banking, where she has been a valuable employee for more than 24 years.
Sue married, Clay A. Lasher on July 26, 1997 at the family farm in East Hardwick. They lived most of their married life in Craftsbury.
She was a member of the American Legion Post # 7 Auxiliary in Hardwick. She enjoyed bingo. Being an avid sports fan, she loved to support her son’s school sports teams. When he graduated, she continued to attend the ball games and support the children of her family and friends. Sue will be remembered by all who knew her as happy, fun-loving, energetic and always willing to help others. She displayed tremendous strength and courage; never letting the world know the pain from her illness.
Survivors include: her loving husband, Clay Lasher of Craftsbury; a son, Jeremiah Lasher and his wife, Nikita and Sue and Clay’s first grandchild, Miles, all of East Craftsbury; her father, Robert Fadden of Hardwick; four siblings, Rose Fadden of Ohio, Thomas “Tom” Fadden of East Hardwick, Laurie Herron of Summerville, S. Carolina and Wendy Bartlett of Hardwick; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Judith McGowan of East Hardwick; a brother-in-law, Samuel “Sam” Hazard of Lyndon; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and her loving dog “Arrow.”
Sue was predeceased by her mother, Gaetane Tanguay in 2005 and a brother-in-law, Joshua McGowan in 2009.
A Celebration of Sue’s life will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at the American Legion Post # 7 in Hardwick. A Prayer Service will be held at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ernest Machia officiating, followed by a time of visitation.
Sue’s family has requested that everyone wear a mask for the health and well-being of all who attend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sue’s memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick.
