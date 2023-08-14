Susie Jean (Roberts) King Obituary

On Aug. 6, 2023, Susie Jean (Roberts) King passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident 22 hours after her husband of 49 years.
Susie was born to Edwin and Stella Roberts on June 28, 1957. She was raised in Norwich and attended Hanover HS and Norwich Academy. On Oct. 26, 1974, she married Dan King and they moved to Lancaster in 1982. She owned and operated a house keeping business for the last six years. She loved her work and had a close relationship with her clients who she appreciated greatly and thought of fondly. Susie was a proud member of the Bethlehem Eagles club of which she was Past Madame President.
She most enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Susie loved the outdoors, fishing, hiking, and riding motorcycles. Music and dancing were a great passion of hers. She was loving and kind to everyone, she touched many lives. She was known as “mom” to many friends and extended family.
Susie is predeceased by both her parents and four siblings Daniel, Raymond, Barbara and Florance (Tootie).
She is survived by her two children: son Charles King, wife Nicole and grandchildren Chelsea Jesse and Patience as well as her daughter Rhonda King-Clarke and step granddaughter Jaya. She has three remaining sisters Dorothy, Lila, and Leola. As well as many nieces, nephews and “adopted” children that she loved dearly.
Memorial visiting hours will be held for Dan & Susie King on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster.
A celebration of life will be held at Roger’s Campground, Lancaster, on Saturday, Sept. 23 starting at 2 p.m.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Golden Eagle Fund, c/o the Littleton NH FOE 2629, 793 Main St, Bethlehem, NH 03574.
Please go to baileyfh.net for more information or to send an online condolence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.