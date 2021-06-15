Suzanne Potter Obituary

Suzanne Potter, 65, of Barre, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of June 11, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
Sue was born on Dec. 16, 1955 to Roland and Marie Paule Caron. She graduated from Lyndon Institute and attended Lyndon State College, where she studied psychology and education. She was a very talented artist, from painting and drawing to the many beautiful cakes she would decorate for her children and friends. Even her flower gardens were a thing of beauty; Sue loved “playing in the dirt” and could grow the most beautiful flowers and plants with ease. Sue also loved to cook and believed everyone should know how to make a roux.
Sue moved to Barre, Vermont in 1980 and worked at the Wayside Restaurant for over 35 years. She was known for her big smile and friendly nature. She loved talking with people and built many dear friendships as part of the Wayside family. When not working at the Wayside, Sue was a loving mother to her two daughters, constantly attending concerts, plays, sewing costumes by hand, baking for school events, and so much more.
Sue was predeceased by her parents Roland and Marie Paule Caron, her sister Colombe Caron, and her brother Mark Caron. She is survived by her partner Robert Austin, her siblings Claude Caron, Mary Dionisio and her husband Arthur, John Caron and wife Donna, and Louise Vinton and her partner Paul Gariepy. She is also survived by her daughter Kristen Nolle and her husband Joe, her daughter Stacey Rupp and her husband Steve, their father Lee Potter, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She also leaves many very dear extended family members in Canada, who her immediate family knows will be attending services in spirit.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Pruneau Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. A service to honor Sue’s life will be on Monday, June 21 at 2 p.m.,, also at Pruneau-Polli funeral home. Extra parking is available across the street in St. Monica’s parking lot.
A private burial will take place at a later date.
Friends wishing to donate in lieu of flowers can make donations to the Aldrich Public Library in Barre in honor of Sue’s avid love of reading.
Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre.
Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.