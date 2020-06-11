Sylvia Patten - Obituary

Sylvia Mae Patten, 87, of Ridge Drive, North Haverhill, N.H., died on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Cottage Hospital, Woodsville, N.H., surrounded by her family.
Sylvia (PeeWee) was born in North Monroe, N.H. on July 7, 1932 to Carl Lee Williams and Ethel Mae (Gravett) Williams. She was a graduate of McIndoe Falls (Vt.) Academy. She worked at the Rutledge Inn as a young girl during the summers and spent much of her time with her sisters and brother. She enjoyed going to dances with her sister, Dottie, where she met her husband, Parke (Jim).
Sylvia married Parke James (Jim) Patten, Jr. on June 25, 1955. They spent the early part of their lives together in Enfield, Conn. Sylvia stayed at home and raised four children. Sylvia and Jim moved back to NH in 1972 where the family first lived in Woodsville and eventually made their home in North Haverhill where Sylvia and Jim built their family business, Patten’s Sporting Goods.
She was a member of the Woodsville United Methodist Church. She spent years raising money for the church and volunteering for church bake sales and dinners. She also worked at McAllister Jewelers for many years. She also enjoyed traveling and was able to see many places in the US, the Caribbean, and Europe.
Sylvia loved her family. That was her main priority. She loved the daily visits and phone calls and family gatherings. Anytime one of her children asked her to go for a ride, anywhere, even on the back of a motorcycle, she would say, “Give me five minutes.” Sylvia enjoyed going for coffee every morning with her sister, Dottie, and her nieces, Debbie and Barbie. She went to the Happy Hour Restaurant every Friday night for over 40 years. She hosted strawberry daiquiri parties at her home every summer for many years. Every Wednesday she made biscuits, and went to her sister Hazel’s and her husband Russell’s, with her nieces and her sister. Sylvia was a great mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
She is survived by four children: her son Stephen J. Patten and wife Susan; her daughter Sandra Fitts and husband Scott, and Scott’s son Scott Fitts, Jr.; her son Kenneth Patten and Lisa King, and Lisa’s daughter Katelyn King; her daughter Kristin Bellinger and husband John and their children, Kyle Bellinger and Renee Bellinger; her sister Dorothy Davidson; a brother-in-law, four sisters-in-law and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Jim Patten, her sister, Hazel I. Pearl, and her brother Richard Williams.
Services will be held at a later date as circumstances allow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Cottage Hospital Fund Development Office, PO Box 2001, Woodsville, NH 03785 or to the Woodsville United Methodist Church, c/o Mrs. Paula House, PO Box 282, Woodsville, NH 03785.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
