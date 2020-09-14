Tadeusz Gontarz, 92, of St. Johnsbury passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Tad was born Sept. 1, 1928 in New Britain, Conn. Burial will take place at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center, Vt. Sayles Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.
