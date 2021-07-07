Tammy Bell Obituary

Tammy Jean Bell, age 55, of Lyndon Terrace, Lyndonville, Vt., died peacefully at her home in Lyndonville, Vt., on July 5, 2021, following a long decline in her health.
Tammy was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Dec. 5, 1965, daughter to the late Geraldine DuBois. She was raised and educated in East Haven and went to Blue Mountain High School. She lived most of her life in East Haven. Her biggest accomplishment was having her three kids and being a mom. Some of her favorite things to do were to talk on the phone, watch TV, color and do word search puzzles. Tammy loved going to visit people in the summertime. She hated winter and stayed home as much as she could. She loved being around her kids and seeing her grandchildren as much as possible. Her love and kindness was constant, and she passed that onto her children. Mom will be dearly and deeply missed.
Tammy is survived by her daughter and sons: Theresa Bell (Jerry Johnson) of St. Johnsbury, Clayton Bell, Jr. (Katy Deth) of Lyndon Center, Michael Bell (BobbieJo Austin) of Newport, Vt., her sister: Sharon Bacon (Jim McCaffrey) of Littleton, N.H., two brothers: Stephen Lawrence of Sutton and Arthur Bolton, Jr., of the Philippines; five grandchildren: Devon Deth, Destiny Bell, Tamara & Angelo Aja, Michael Bell, Jr., and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her mom, Geraldine, her brother: Ed Lawrence and Vincent Lawrence, and her niece: Trisha Lawrence.
At Tammy’s request there will be no services or visitation.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
