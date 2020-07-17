Taylor Ann Brisson - Celebration of LIfe

Taylor Ann Brisson, age 23, of Maple Ridge Road, lost her precious life from injuries sustained in an automobile accident Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020 in Lyndonville, Vt.
In Honor of Taylor Ann, we Celebrate and Remember her and her beautiful life on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main St., Lyndonville, Vt. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.