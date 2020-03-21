Taylor Brisson - Obituary

Taylor Ann Brisson, age 23, of Maple Ridge Road, Newark, Vt., lost her precious life from injuries sustained in an automobile accident Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020 in Lyndonville, Vt.
Taylor was born on Nov. 21, 1996, in Littleton, N.H., daughter to Melissa May Nolan and Daniel James Brisson, they survive her. She grew up in Lyndonville and graduated from Lyndon Institute with the Class of 2015. She worked at Kids of the Kingdom on the Hill in St. Johnsbury and later at the second location in Passumpsic until 2018.
Taylor took classes through Northern Vermont University studying Early Childhood Education and was an educator at Little Dipper Doodle Day Care. Taylor loved the outdoors whether it was walking in the woods, going to the ocean or travelling. She had a very outgoing personality that she expressed in dancing, painting, poetry and music. Taylor loved Disney movies, flowers, cooking, baking and making crafts. She loved and adored her two cats, Gaia and Indie. She was adventurous and loved to have fun. She was loved by everyone who knew her. She had the most beautiful smile and twinkling eyes. Her laugh lit up the world. She was beautiful, amazing, brave and strong. She was the sweetest, kindest person. It was an honor to know her.
In addition to her parents she is also survived by her fiancé, Kyle Feltham, of Newark; her brother, Caleb LaFountain of Newark, her maternal grandmother, Reda Westover (Mike Garand) of Sheffield, paternal grandmother, Allana Clark (Robert) of Waterford, paternal grandfather, David Brisson (Carol) of E. St. Johnsbury, a sister, Kaylee Brisson , two aunts and an uncle, Mindy Bradford (Brad) of Lancaster, Dave Brisson of North Hero, Stacey Randall (Todd) of N. Danville, four cousins, Andraya Brisson, Alicia Brisson, Cody Knights, and Michael Pearson.
Services will be at a later date.
Memorial Donations may be made in Taylor’s name to H.O.P.E. 136 Church St., Lyndonville, VT 05851.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
