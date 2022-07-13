Ted E. LaClair Obituary

Ted E. LaClair, 68, of Newark, Del., and formerly of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away on July 7, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care in Lebanon, N.H., with his family by his side.
Ted was born in Lyndonville, Vt., on Dec. 14, 1953, the son of Francis and Frances (Lawson) LaClair. He went to grade school in Sutton, Vt., and, after his family moved to Delaware in the late ’60s, his schooling continued there graduating in 1972 from Christiana High School in Newark. He joined the U.S. Navy right after high school and served six years as a A7E Integrated Weapons Systems Technician serving four tours of duty on the flight deck of the USS Saratoga CV-60 (decommissioned), had his base at Patuxent (PAX) River, Md., Norfolk, Va., and Jacksonville, Fla. He was very proud of his military service. His only regret in life was not staying in.
An avid fan of self-learning, he worked his way through the ranks in his personal career in Electronics and later in Computer Systems Engineering. His career spanned analyzing systems, performing installs and break fix of systems, networking systems, and even some light programming. Always a professional, he was liked, admired, and respected by his employers and those who worked with him and for him. His work ethic and perseverance are what drew others to him. He could be counted on and relied upon to be there, analyze the problem, and find solutions. He was also a self-taught, jack of all trades, handyman. There was nothing he could not do or accomplish once he set his mind to it.
Ted met his bride-to-be during the early part of his civilian career as a systems technician doing installations at the airport where Maria worked. This was one of five major sites he serviced throughout the country. She lived in the hills facing the Naval & Marine Corps bases in San Diego, where he did his bootcamp. She mentioned that it was likely him she heard playing Reveille in the morning and Taps in the evening, as he was the bugler during his bootcamp training. They married in 1984 and she moved to Delaware. Ted retired in 2019. He had returned to build his dream home in Lyndonville by that time and focused his attention to completing it.
Ted was a tough but vulnerable, loving, and caring man who loved the outdoors and kept himself busy with many different projects. Building his Vermont home, however, was his pride and joy. He would lend a hand to anyone who needed it but was very much a homebody. Up until the pandemic, he was heavily involved in scouting, having seen his son attain eagle and watching his grandsons begin their process into that journey.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Maria (Hernandez) LaClair; his son, Anthony P. LaClair of Hyattsville, Md.; his three daughters, Araceli (Levon) Townsend of Smyrna, Del., Natasha (Dustin) Gordon of Middletown, Del., and Crystal LaClair of Newark, Del.; his brother, Keith (Nancy) LaClair of New Castle, Del.; his four sisters, Barbara Dwyer of Lyndonville, Vt., Brenda LaClair (Dot Greenplate) of Jefferson, Vt., Marilyn (Paulusi Angiyou) of Puvirnituq, Quebec, and Jean (Dan) Dotzler of Rock Springs, Ga.; his seven grandchildren, Cameron, Nathan, Jason, Lillianna, Carter, Solana, and Ella; many nieces and nephews.
Ted was predeceased by his parents; his siblings, Richard D. Simpson, Kermit LaClair and wife Diane.
A family service will be held in August in Vermont.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions toward expenses may be sent to Sayles Funeral Home at 525 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.