Terri L. Nelson - Obituary

Terri L. Nelson, 63, formerly of Sheffield, Vt. passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, VT after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
She was born on April 11, 1957 in St. Johnsbury, Vt., the daughter of John and Patricia (Gilman) Nelson. Terri graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1975. She was a machinist at VT Tap and Die and EHV as well as running a bridal boutique in Littleton, N.H. for a time. Terri was very artistic. She enjoyed painting in oils and watercolors as well as knitting, crocheting and sewing. In her younger years, Terri was a “Kay Welch” dancer traveling all over the Northeast. She was a friendly, happy person and will be missed by all who loved her.
Survivors include her mother, Patricia Nelson of Sheffield, Vt.; her son, Christopher J. Eastman; grandson, Jameson Eckhardt; brother, Michael (Julie) Nelson of Barton, Vt.; cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father, John T. Nelson.
Terri has requested no services.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.