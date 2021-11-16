Terry D. Flood Obituary

Terry D. Flood, 74, of Belleview, Fla., passed away on Nov. 12, 2021. He was born on Oct. 8, 1947, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Kenneth and Kathryn Flood. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Larry Flood. At a young age he joined the Navy Seabees, from 1964-1968, and served in Vietnam for two years.
He is survived by his wife Jane of 49 years, sons William, Roger, Jeffery and Terry, and sisters Kayleen Stowell, Marilee Ruggles and Judy Gilman.
A memorial service will be held in Vermont at a later date.
