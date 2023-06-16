Terry Hurlbert Obituary

Terry Hurlbert, 78, of Colebrook, N.H., peacefully passed away on June 6, 2023 at her home with her family surrounding her.
Sometime in the early to mid 1960s Terry discovered Colebrook, New Hampshire. It was most certainly a long way from New Orleans, Louisiana, where she grew up. It was during her college years at Brandeis University that lead her further north to that little town that became her new home. Once she got settled into a new life in Colebrook, she got to work. Terry Hurlbert made a difference. As a dedicated, caring Director of Special Education at Canaan School, she was committed to improving the lives of those who were disadvantaged.
In 1987, as a well-respected educator throughout the state of Vermont, she was appointed to the committee to restructure regional special education. This committee made recommendations to improve special education classes statewide. Because of this, in 1990, the state of Vermont implemented Act 230, a broad, educational reform law with major implications for special education, funding, and services. In 1993, she was awarded from the Vermont Council of Special Education, the Gail Lynk Administrator of the Year award. Her diligence, her resolve, and her words, helped build better lives for many children.
She was an extraordinary artistic talent, a creative force of life, who loved crafting and quilting. She was a lover of auctions and antiques, flowers, and gardens. As a master gardener, and a member of and cochair of the Colebrook garden club, she helped create and maintain the flower boxes on Colebrook’s Main Street, as well as her own vibrant garden. Her passion for the arts led to an involvement with obtaining the first grant for the Tillotson Center - Community Heritage, Visual and Performing Arts, a place she thoroughly enjoyed. She was also an avid bridge player and a member of the Colebrook bridge club. She was a reliable fixture for her community, enjoying her retirement there to the fullest.
She was a force of life, a caring spirit, and a generous heart. We will all celebrate the good memories she left behind.
She is survived by her brother Bill and wife, Sharon of Dallas, Texas, two children, Heather Hurlbert of Barre , Vermont, and Quinn Hurlbert, and wife, Angie of Barnet, Vermont. Her grandchildren, Madeline, Shea and Katie, and many nieces and grand nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life held later this summer.
