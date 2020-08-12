Terry J. Schmidt - Obituary

Terry J. Schmidt, 53, of Whitefield, N.H., died August 10, 2020, in Lunenburg, Vt.
Terry was born in Lancaster on November 27, 1966 the son of Albert J. and Gwendolyn G. (Fisher) Schmidt. He was raised in Lunenburg and was a 1984 graduate of White Mountain Regional High School.
For 30+ years he worked for Hitchner Manufacturing and later New England Wire up to presently. Terry was also an EMT and a firefighter. For over 20 years he was a firefighter and eventual Captain of the Whitefield Fire Dept. In more recent years he has served with the Dalton Fire Department. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, motorcycling, riding ATV’s, and tinkering on cars.
Surviving family members include his three children: Hilliary Schmidt of Lancaster, Nicole Stewart and husband Zachary of Buxton, Maine, Thomas Schmidt of Whitefield; his granddaughter Natalia Schmidt; siblings: Alan L. Schmidt and wife Irene of Lancaster, Linda D. Gauvin of East Burke, Tracy S. Schmidt and wife Teri of Fairborn, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. An announcement will be posted.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in his memory to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P.O. Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
