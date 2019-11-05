Terry Kent Brock - Obituary

Terry Kent Brock, 76, of West Newbury, Vt., died peacefully with family on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the VA Hospital in White River Junction, Vt.
He was born Nov. 7, 1942, at Cottage Hospital in Haverhill, New Hampshire, the son of the late Stanley Brock and Catherine (Hempseed) Brock.
Terry attended Newbury High School, graduating in 1960. He served his country as a mechanic in the Army from January 19, 1962 to Jan. 18, 1965. Terry was employed at Vermont Tap & Die and Northeast Tool in Lyndonville, Vt., then moved to North Carolina when Vermont American relocated. He will be remembered by his family and co-workers for his strong work ethic.
Terry enjoyed his dogs, fishing, building furniture, woodworking, being outdoors, planting beautiful flower gardens, and spending time with family.
Terry was a member of the American Legion Post 20 in Woodsville, N.H.
He is survived by his children, Anna (Brock) Copeland and her husband Tim Copeland Jr., of Brattleboro, Vt., and Troy A. Brock and his partner Christina Paré of West Newbury, Vt., his nieces Evangela Brock of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Michelle Slater, her husband Dmitri Sinenko, and their daughter of Houston, Texas, his grandchildren Isaac and Tyler Copeland, his great niece Domna Dali, his great nephew, Gabriel Dali, and his brother in law Michael Slater. He was predeceased by his sister, Euphemia Brock Slater; brother, Alfred Brock, and nephew, Stanley Brock.
There are no calling hours. Interment will be held for family and close friends next spring at the family lot in the Oxbow Cemetery in Newbury, Vt. A gathering at the family home on Brock Hill will follow, to celebrate Terry’s life.
The Hale Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Bradford, Vt. is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.