Terry Portner Obituary

Terry made a graceful exit from this world on July 18, at peace and with “Ports” at her side.
Therese Louise Portner was born June 21, 1942 in Wayzata, Minn.; a daughter to Albert and Hildegarde Erickson. She grew up there, with sister Rene and brother Bill – and even decades later, she could still echo that Midwestern voice at will.
A 1960 graduate of Wayzata High School, Terry was active in cheerleading, chorus dance, and orchestra. She went on to St. Cloud (Minn.) State College, studying English and Theater, graduating in 1965. She met Richard Portner at college, and they spent six weeks together on a USO in Germany. On return, they were married July 23, 1966 and set off for Emerson College in Boston, where he had a job and grad school waiting. There, Terry continued work as a “Powers Fashion Girl” at their MA store, and also taught one year at Arlington High.
Their summers were spent in theatre, first at Deer Trees Theatre in Maine. In 1968, they joined Tom Haas and Gibbs Murray at the Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, where Terry is remembered as the “first lady” of the stage: their first Maria, first Mame, first Dolly and Annie Oakley (and a very comic Mother Superior); in a wide range of roles over many decades.
Richard had left Emerson to teach in Littleton, N.H., and the two made the North Country their home – first in Bath, then Lyman. Terry taught a year at Lisbon School, then managed retail shops for Sugar Hill Furniture in Lisbon, Littleton, and Lebanon. Eventually, Terry joined Richard on the Faculty of Lyndon State College, teaching Speech, Theatre, and Personal Communication courses to scores of students over the years, retiring in 2008. She also taught at Wuhan Univ. in China. “How to Speak and Understand American” was a kind of crash course for students in preparation for the Olympics.
Retirement gave Terry plenty of time to travel the world and continue visits with friends and to their second home in Philadelphia. Recent years kept her close to home where she regaled friends with tales of the backyard wildlife – or surprised them with clippings she poured over with the recipient in mind. She was forthright and genuine, generous and funny. While known as a talented and superb actress, there was no pretense in her, and heaps of humility and good humor.
Terry was a loving and loved wife, a loyal friend, a gifted teacher, and a supportive colleague onstage and off. In the words of one of them, Cindy Mathieson, “Lord, she was a beautiful light! And such an important and integral part of the Weathervane. I feel so lucky to have known and worked with her.”
She is survived by her beloved husband of almost 55 years, Richard J. Portner; a son Michael Starr, grandson Dustin Starr, and two much-loved great-grands, John & Ellen Starr; as well as her brother William Erickson of Minnesota, sister Rene Malmbren of Arizona, several nephews and niece Beret Spiwak of Los Angeles. She also leaves many dear friends, attentive neighbors, and a legacy of students and fellow actors.
There will be no services. Memorial gifts in Terry’s honor may be made to the Portner Fine and Performing Arts Prize at Lyndon State. [Checks made to NVU-Lyndon, with Portner Prize in Memory of Terry Portner in the memo. Mailing address: NVU-Lyndon Alumni & Development, Attn: Jenny Harris, POBox 919, Lyndonville, VT 05851]
