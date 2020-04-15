Thelma Marcia (Beaton) Klark - Obituary

Thelma Marcia (Beaton) Klark peacefully passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 13, 2020. She had resided at the Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill, N.H., since 2011.
Thelma was born August 21, 1926, in Burlington, Vt., to Angus and Marcia Beaton. Her early childhood was spent in Cabot, Vt., and the surrounding area. When she was 12, her family moved to Woodsville, N.H., where she attended local schools. She graduated from Woodsville High School in 1944. While at WHS she was a member of the basketball and field hockey teams. Following graduation she was employed by the Farm Bureau/Extension Service in Woodsville.
In 1945 Thelma traveled alone by train across the country to marry Winthrop Klark, who was an aviator in the U.S. Army Air Corps stationed in Enid, Oklahoma. They wed on April 21, 1945 at what is now Vance Air Force Base. As Winthrop continued his military duties, they also lived in Colorado, Nebraska and later in Alliance, Ohio, while Winthrop attended Mount Union College.
After Winthrop completed his military service, the couple settled in Woodsville and raised four children. She and her husband owned and operated a photography studio, and Thelma was later employed as a clerk in the Grafton County Registry of Deeds, a bookkeeper at H.O. Taylor Chevrolet and a secretary at SAU 23. She and her husband also owned and operated Lemay Sales Company and Scotty’s Discount Store in Woodsville.
In 1981 Thelma and Winthrop became permanent residents of Brooksville, Florida. For 13 years Thelma was employed as an executive secretary at St. Leo College, where she enjoyed taking art classes and attending cultural events. She and Winthrop spent summers in NH for several years, and when Winthrop’s health declined, they returned to New Hampshire permanently in 2010. Thelma lovingly cared for her husband, always putting his needs before her own.
Thelma was an accomplished artist and seamstress. She was creative and had a flair for interior design. Her art pieces are cherished by all lucky enough to own one. She fashioned beautiful curtains & drapes, and sewed everything from beach cover-ups to wedding gowns. She enjoyed being a homemaker and her pumpkin pies, potato salad & baked beans were unmatched. Thelma could do almost anything, from hanging wallpaper to laying cement blocks. Nothing fazed her and she made whatever she did look effortless.
Thelma was a beautiful soul - an angel here on earth for 93 years. She was young at heart. She had a kind word and a smile for everyone. She was witty and had a keen sense of humor. She carried herself with poise, grace, composure and class. She kept a positive outlook and her faith in God sustained her, even in the face of adversity. She and Winthrop were members of the United Methodist Church in Woodsville, where Thelma was a member of the Methodist Girls’ Club. They also were members of the Wesleyan Church in Brooksville.
Thelma was predeceased by her husband, Winthrop Klark; her son John Klark & his wife Janet, sisters Erlene Scheller & Virginia Kidder; brothers-in-law George Scheller Sr., Donald Kidder & Neil Estes; sons-in-law Alfred “Butch” Trombley & Rodney Mann; and a grandson, Keith Trombley. She is survived by 3 daughters, Joanne Mann, Amy Wright (Allen) & Lindsay Trombley; a sister, Jacquelyn “Jackie” Estes; 5 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews.
Thelma’s family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to the staff at the Grafton County Nursing Home for their excellent care of Mom. For anyone wishing to make a donation in Thelma’s memory, please consider the Grafton County Nursing Home Association or Activities Fund, 3855 Dartmouth College Highway, No. Haverhill, NH 03774.
No public services are being planned at this time.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
