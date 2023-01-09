Theodora Carbonneau Obituary

January 1, 2023, Theodora Carbonneau quietly passed away after a lengthy stay at the Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill, N.H.
Her parents, Herbert and Thelma (Revoir) Beaton, welcomed her into this world on Jan. 18, 1931. Teddy, as she was known by family and friends, was the third of four children, and a lifelong resident of Littleton, N.H. She is predeceased by her parents, sisters Patty Beaton and Sharon (Beaton) Geary, and Herbert Beaton Jr. (Buddy).
Teddy and Wm. R. Carbonneau (Bill) fell in love and were very happily married for 62 years until Bill’s death in 2018. She devoted the entirety of her life to her husband and three children. The many birthdays, holidays, and family vacations are only a few of the memories which we will forever cherish. She taught by example how to be a good person, to always see the best in people. She taught us the importance of laughter, especially at oneself rather than at others. We three “kids” were blessed to have such a caring, kind, and loving person as our mother. Although Teddy was stricken with Alzheimer’s, she never lost her ability to laugh. This was a gift to our family and to her caregivers.
Teddy is survived by two sons, Scott Carbonneau and his wife Lee of Loudon, N.H.; Kurt Carbonneau of Bristol, N.H.; a daughter, Lisa Dauphine and her husband Tim of Longs, S.C.; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Kyle Dauphine, Amy and Ben Carbonneau; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special thank you to the staff at the Grafton County Nursing Home for their love and support over the years. The care that they provided was compassionate and professional in every way. Also, thank you to the Ross Funeral Home for their assistance with the arrangements.
A private graveside service will be held at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Littleton, N.H. in the spring. In lieu of flowers please consider giving in Teddy’s memory to the Grafton County Home Association, 3855 Dartmouth College Highway, North Haverhill, NH, or The Alzheimer’s Association, 166 S. River Road #210, Bedford, NH 03110. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com
