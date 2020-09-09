Theresa Aurora Pelow - Obituary

Theresa A. Pelow, age 93, of Orange, Vt., and formerly of East Barre, Vt., passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at UVM Medical Center.
Theresa was born on March 6,1927, in St. Johnsbury to George and Eva (Boisvert) Drouin. She was raised in St. Johnsbury. She worked as an operator for the telephone company for many years. She moved first to East Barre in 2010, and then to Orange in 2018 when she went to live with her daughter, Tammy.
A wonderful cook, Theresa was best known for her pies. She made “Terri pies” for Brickett’s Diner, now Anthony’s Diner. Theresa was a seamstress who could sew anything and was also a skilled crochetier. Tammy’s Barbies were quite well dressed. Theresa was a past member of St. John the Evangelist Church.
Survivors include her daughter: Tammy Trepanier; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband: Donald C. Pelow; and her three sons: Mark, Larry and Lewis.
A Graveside service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on St. John Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Donations in Theresa’s name can be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 37 Winter Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.