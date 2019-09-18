Theresa F. (Federico) “Tessie” Messere - Obituary

Theresa F. (Federico) “Tessie” Messere, 87, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Thomas F. Messere. Born in Stoughton, Mass., she was raised and educated in Stoughton and was a graduate of Stoughton High School. She was a longtime resident of Stoughton, before moving to Whitefield, N.H., over 30 years ago.
She was a dedicated housewife and mother who later in life worked for North County Home Health and Hospice in Whitefield, for over 10 years. She was a member of American Legion Women’s Auxiliary in Whitefield. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, photography, stamping and spending time with her family. The Messere Family wishes to thank A.V. Home Care Services in Berlin, N.H., for their professional and loving care over the past year.
Mrs. Messere is survived by her three sons; Donald T. Messere and his wife Kathleen, Kenneth L. Messere and Thomas E. Messere and his wife Nancy, all of Massachusetts. She was the sister of Joanne Still of Massachusetts and the late Albert and Edward Federico. Tessie was the grandmother of Melissa, Nicole, Danielle, Jason and Kimberly Messere and Angela Fernandes. She is also survived by 3 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27) Stoughton, Mass., on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton, Mass. Donations in Tessie’s memory may be made to American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave. Waltham, MA 02451. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com.
