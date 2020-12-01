Theresa Labor died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. She was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on May 6. 1930, daughter to the late William and Dora (Sevigny) Dubuc. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family with burial at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with her parents. There will be no calling hours. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.