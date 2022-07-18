Theresa Langlois Huntoon Obituary

Theresa Langlois Huntoon, 62, of 1032 Concord Ave. in St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at her home.
Theresa was born in St. Johnsbury on March 23, 1960, to Edward G. and Pauline T. (Dubois) Langlois who lived on North Danville Road. She was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury and Waterford attending Catholic Central School, Waterford School, and graduating from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1978. In 1980, Theresa met Burleigh E. Huntoon, Jr. and in 1987, they were married.
After graduating, Theresa spent most of her life in the service industry, first in food service and then customer service. She began at Aime’s Restaurant followed by Eastgate Restaurant, Rabbit Hill Inn, and Clam Shell Restaurant. She then moved into banking at Howard Bank where she moved from teller to mortgage loans. From there, she worked in mortgage loans at Passumpsic Bank, Universal Mortgage Corporation, and finally, New England Merchants. Theresa truly worked for her clients to get them a mortgage that was reasonable for their needs.
Theresa liked playing basketball and softball, alpine skiing, swimming, and teaching her boys to swim at the family pool and ski at area mountains. She received “Most Outstanding Player” during the C.V.L basketball tournament in 1974. She enjoyed working in the flower gardens and loved bringing up her two boys and spending time with her granddaughter.
Survivors include her loving husband of 35 years: Burleigh Huntoon, Jr. of St. Johnsbury; her two sons: Tyler L. Huntoon of St. Johnsbury and Tanner M. Huntoon of Dover, Del.; her father: Edward Langlois; two sisters: Ann Loetterie and husband, Richard, of Port Orange, Fla. and Susan Ely and husband, Galen, of East St. Johnsbury; one granddaughter: Pauline Barbara Huntoon; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
