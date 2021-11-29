Theresa Mary Poitras Obituary

Theresa Mary Poitras, age 91, passed away at home Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25, 2021, with her family by her side. She was a resident of West Danville, Vt.
Theresa is survived by her son: James P. Poitras (Lani Bottis) of Rutland, Mass., four daughters: Nancy A. Poitras of Barton, Vt., Sandra J. Poitras of Leominster, Mass., Suzanne M. Poitras (Gerry Boucher) of Newburyport, Mass., Anne M. Poitras of Danville, Vt., four grandchildren: David West, Christopher West, Maggie Rae Poitras, Matthew Poitras and several nieces and nephews.
Theresa is predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, David C. Poitras on April 12, 2014, her brothers: Peter, Vincent “James,” Antonio, John, Edward and Joseph Castellano, sisters: Evelyn McKenna and Rita Baxter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at St. Theresa of the Little Flower Catholic Church, 15 Still River Road in Harvard, Mass., with burial to follow at the Bellevue Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Theresa’s Church prior to the funeral mass at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Theresa’s memory to: Riverside Life Enrichment Center, 2104 E. Burke Road, Lyndon, VT 05851. To share a memory, offer a condolence, and for full obituary visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
