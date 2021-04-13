Theresa Reynolds Obituary

Theresa Beatrice (Lesperance) Reynolds, 91, a recent resident of the Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill and formerly of Elm Street in Woodsville, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Cottage Hospital, Woodsville.
Theresa was born in Berlin, N.H. on June 28, 1929 to Henry Joseph and Beatrice (Tardif) Lesperance. On April 19, 1952, she married Robert R. Reynolds. They moved to Woodsville in 1964 when Bob was transferred to Armour & Co.
Theresa worked for several businesses in the North Country including the Aeronautical Icing Research Laboratory in Milan, N.H., and Brown Paper Company, Local Union # 75, and Jacobs Insurance Company, all in Berlin. Locally she was employed for many years at both the Grafton County Register of Deeds office and the Grafton County Probate office in North Haverhill.
Theresa was a communicant at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Woodsville. In retirement, she was an accomplished seamstress and was a talented cake baker and decorator, making cakes for weddings, showers, and birthdays.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Reynolds on Oct. 22, 1985; her sister, Jeanine Lessard on Oct. 20, 2012; her brother in law, Norbert Lessard on Feb. 1, 2015; a great great grandson, Aiden Watts in November 2018; and her cousin Pauline Bourassa.
Theresa is survived by her children, Debra R. Stack and husband Robert of Lecanto, Fla., and Bradley J. Reynolds, Sr. and wife Janice of Monroe, N.H.; seven grandchildren, Bradley J. Reynolds, Jr., Laura Reynolds, Amy Reynolds, Robert Stack, Christi Doll, Jason Ward and Brandon Ward; 10 great grandchildren, Kingston, Kiera, Maddox and Easton Reynolds, Lily Clouse, Robbie and Alaina Stack, and Kaylee, Avah and Gunnar Ward; three great-great-grandchildren, Bobbie and Camden Stack and Isabella Watts; along with nieces and nephews.
There will be a calling hour on Thursday, April 29, from 6-7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch Street, Woodsville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, April 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 15, Pine Street, Woodsville with Father Maria Sebastian Susairaj, HGN officiating.
Burial will be in the New City Cemetery, East Milan Road, Berlin, N.H. at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 21 Pine Street, Woodsville, NH 03785 or to Salve Regina Academy, 151 Emery Street, Berlin, NH 03570.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
