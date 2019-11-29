Theresse du Bouchet - Obituary

Theresse du Bouchet
Jan. 1, 1944 - Nov. 14, 2019
Theresse du Bouchet, originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., passed away on Nov. 14, 2019. She attended St. Joseph’s High School, Hunter College and Brooklyn College, worked at the United Nations and was most recently the City Clerk for the City of West Palm Beach. She attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Mission in Tallahassee.
She was dedicated to her family and is survived by her daughters Elizabeth Ricci-Rambana (husband Neil Rambana) and Nina Courtemarche (husband David), grandchildren Paloma, Belén, Sarras and Vincent, brother Mario (wife Lorraine) and nephew Andres’ du Bouchet.
Theresse was an avid reader. In lieu of flowers, please honor her memory by sponsoring a student subscription to her all-time favorite publication, the New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/subscription/sponsorship.
