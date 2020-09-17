Thomas Berry passed away on Sept. 7, 2020, at his home in Littleton, N.H. A native of Littleton, he was born on Oct. 5, 1946, a son to Edson and Louise (Parker) Berry.
Tom graduated from Littleton High School in 1964. He lived in Boston and attended the Franklin Institute for Automotive Technology. Tom returned home to work for his Dad at Berry’s Wayside Furniture and married his high school sweetheart, Paula (Harris) Berry. They would have been married for 52 years in November. They had one son, Jason Thomas Berry, who is the light of their lives.
Tom had been to school several times. He was a registered nurse at Littleton Regional Hospital and became a coder for the information technology department. He loved the people he worked with and enjoyed the work. His hobbies included flying small aircraft, a skill he learned from Shirley Mahn. Like many of his generation, he enjoyed fast engines. He designed and built a fuel altered race car and also drag raced for many years. He enjoyed boating on Lake Winnipesaukee. He was an avid skier as a young man. Tom was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and the Burns Masonic Lodge in Littleton, as well as the Elks and Eagles Club.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edson and Louise Berry.
Tom is survived by his wife Paula, his son, Jason, his sister Pamela (Berry) Mooney and her husband Merle of Gorham, Maine; two nieces, Dawn Powers and husband, Danny of Windham, Maine, and June Butterfield and husband Michael of South Berwick, Maine; his sister-in-law, Sally Martin and husband Russ of Freeport, Maine; two nephews, Jake & Stefanie Martin, their children, Riley & Jackson, Nicholas Martin (and fiancée, Liz Gallo) of North Carolina; brother-in-law David Harris (and wife Stella): niece Jessica Harris Mirabella (and Sal) and three children of Burlington, Mass., and nephew Shane Harris of Littleton.
Tom was known throughout his life for his integrity, fierce loyalty, and consideration and concern for others.
No services will be held at this time due to COVID. A Celebration of Tom’s Life will be held at a later date.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please visit our website at www.csnh.com.
