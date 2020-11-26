Thomas C. Leroux - Obituary

Thomas C. Leroux, 32, of Waterford, Vt., died unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. He attended Waterford Elementary School and St. Johnsbury Academy, graduating in 2006. Thomas was a compassionate and non-judgmental person and found that he had a gift to help people in their time of need. He used that gift as a cadre and later as an LNA at NVRH. Everyone he cared for loved him. He had a great smile that lit up every room he entered. He wanted to give back and continue helping people, so he began taking nursing classes, following in his dad’s footsteps. Unfortunately, both his physical health and his mental health forced him to put that dream on hold.
In the recent past Thomas spent a great deal of time learning about his ancestry and Abenaki beliefs and rituals. He found solace in meditation and connecting with the spirit world. He spent much time hiking and being in and with nature. His kind spirit and gentle ways will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Thomas is survived by his parents, Roger and Diane Leroux of Waterford, his brother Seth Warner of St. Johnsbury, maternal grandfather Waldo Brousseau of Pembroke, N.H., maternal grandmother, Bernadine Dubois of Albany, N.H., aunts and uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends. Thomas was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Donald and Raymonde Leroux of St. Johnsbury.
Donations in Thomas’ memory can be sent to NAMI Vermont, 600 Blair Park Road, Suite 301, Williston, VT 05495. Donations may also be made online at namivt.org.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.