Thomas Campbell - Obituary

Rev. Dr. Thomas Hubbard Campbell passed away comfortably in his home on Aug. 10, 2020 at the age of 88.
Nature was where he felt most at home. He filled his time going on hikes, bike rides, and skiing until the age of 86. He even participated in a few triathlons, and numerous road races. He also loved to read.
Tom served many communities in his tenure as a pastor. These included Swanzey, Maine, Westerly and Kingston, Rhode Island, as well as Franklin and Littleton, New Hampshire.
Tom was an active member of the local Rotary Club and Habitat for Humanity, while acting as a hospital trustee and volunteer. He received his doctorate in theology a year before he retired. He continued to do interim and substitute preaching into his 80s. He was a great man with a big heart and the celebration of his life starts today!
He is survived by his wife Patricia Campbell, his brother and sister-in-law David and Dinah Campbell, his two children Cynthia C. Campbell and Peter A. Campbell and his wife Elizabeth P. Campbell.
Grandchildren: Michael RC Griffin, Jason T. Campbell, Rebecca F. Campbell-Martel, Rachel E. Campbell-Corley and Kelly E. Campbell. Three great-grandchildren: Hannah, Gabriella and Charlie.
He was preceded in death by his sister Judith C. Pinney.
Services will be held at United Community Church in St Johnsbury, Vt. while the time and date will be announced later.
He requested in lieu of flowers to send donations to Northern Plains Reservation Aid at 2401 Elgin St, Rapid city, SD 57703 or www.NPRAprogram.org.
