Thomas Charles Letourneau Obituary

Thomas Charles Letourneau passed away at his home on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, with his family by his side at the age of 97.
Tom was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Nov. 10, 1925, to Alfred and Florida (Boutelle) Letourneau. He was raised and educated locally, attending St. Johnsbury Trade School until he was 17 when he got permission to enlist in the Army. Tom served two tours in WWII and was a POW.
On July 4, 1947, Tom married Gracie Marcella Tetreault and began a 66-year adventure that lasted until Gracie’s death in 2014. Tom was the loving father of 11 children, all with their mother’s brown eyes. It was a standing joke in the family that he never got his blue-eyed baby until the grandchildren came along. He had unique nicknames for his children like Peanut, Spooks, and Weeji that were used right up until the end. Tom worked hard as a sheet metal worker to support his family and give them a stable home; a home that was always open to anyone who wanted or needed a place to go. After your first visit you were no longer a guest but a member of the family. There was lots of family time with summer BBQs, Sunday ham dinners, and countless birthday parties. Christmas was always a wonderful time with as many as 45 people gathered on Christmas Day to celebrate.
Tom’s favorite time of summer was camp week. He loved the water and the time with all his children and grandchildren. He could spend an entire day sitting in the sun on the beach with a good book and was certainly proud of his tan. Our Lady Queen of Peace Church was dear to his heart. He was a founding member of Queen of Peace, clerk of the works during the construction, and served on their board for many years. A 4th Degree Knight, Tom was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. When he wore his uniform, Gracie jokingly called it “wearing his feathers.” Tom also spent many hours volunteering at the Open Door in Danville.
Those family members surviving include nine of his children: Donald Letourneau and Helga, Lucille Adams and Terry, Joanne Fenoff and Steven, Thomas Letourneau and Ramona, Paula Knights and Jonathan, Debra Taylor and Donald, Paul Letourneau, Richard Letourneau and Dorene, and Marcia Lee and Thomas; siblings: Andrew Letourneau and Lorraine Marcotte; 28 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
Tom was predeceased by his wife: Gracie Letourneau; his children: Andrew Letourneau and Marie Maddox; a son-in-law: Tommy Maddox; and a grandson: Nathan Letourneau.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 240 US Rt 2, Danville, Vt. Burial will follow immediately at Danville Green Cemetery. Friends may call on the family on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, 5-7 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.saylesfh.com
