Thomas Edward Noyes Obituary

Thomas Edward Noyes (lovingly known as ‘Tom’, ‘Tommy’, or ‘T’) passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 at the age of 69, in the comfort of his home while being cared for by loved ones. The last two years of his life were spent battling cancer, and Tom stayed courageous and strong the entire time, all the way until the end.
Tom was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Jan. 12, 1953. After graduating from high school at St. Johnsbury Academy, he went on to pursue a family and career within his hometown community. Starting out as a sales associate for NAPA auto parts, Tom eventually worked himself into a management position, ultimately becoming the store manager for Bond Auto. While holding this position for several years, he had many loyal customers who also became his friends. After decades of working in the auto parts/sales industry, Tom retired as a sales associate from Sanel Auto Parts. He was considered to be a consummate professional with an exceptional work ethic.
In his spare time, Tom enjoyed being with family and friends. During his younger years he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also loved to play the guitar, listen to good Rock music, and was an amazing cook.
Tom captivated and intrigued every person he met. He will always be remembered as being a kind, honest, and hardworking man, as well as a loving father and loyal friend.
Tom is survived by his daughter Heidi M. Noyes (of Schuylerville, N.Y.), his close friend and cousin Dale Noyes (of Concord, Vt.), his brother Douglas and wife Karen Noyes (of Lyndonville, Vt.), their son Aaron and daughter Katie, his brother Steve Noyes (of North Carolina), his daughters Lisa and Jennifer, and his brother Dennis and wife Michelle Noyes (of St. Johnsbury, Vt.), and their daughter Denelle.
Tom is now resting at peace with his parents Paul and Gloria (Pierce) Noyes, his brother Danny Noyes, his nieces Shelby and Regan Noyes, his nephew Tony Noyes, and his cousins Ron and Terry Noyes.
The family will be holding a private memorial service in the fall.
