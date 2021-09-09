Thomas Fenn Obituary

Thomas F. Fenn, Sr., 82, of Brushwood Road, North Haverhill, N.H., died unexpectedly at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
He was born in Shelton, Conn. on Sept. 23, 1938 to Francis and Alice (Maher) Fenn.
Tom established his own contracting business, Fenn-Way Construction and was a self-employed contractor, locally, for many years.
Tom was a communicant at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Woodsville and spent time reciting the rosary in quiet, peaceful areas. He enjoyed trips of Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun. He liked attending local auctions. A lover of nature, he enjoyed time spent canoeing, hiking, swimming, and exploring back roads.
He was predeceased by his parents Francis and Alice Fenn; a son, Michael Thomas Fenn on Nov. 3, 2016; two brothers, Robert and William Fenn; and a sister, Patricia Driscoll on May 29, 2014.
Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Fanning) Fenn of North Haverhill; a daughter, Danielle Fenn of North Haverhill, N.H.; a son, Thomas F. Fenn, Jr. of Reno, Nev.; a daughter-in-law, Daniele Fenn of North Haverhill; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Edward Fenn and wife Diane of Woodbury, Conn.; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be on Monday, Sept. 13, from 5-7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 15 Pine St., Woodsville.
Burial will follow in Horse Meadow Cemetery, North Haverhill.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
