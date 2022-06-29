Thomas Gregory Hood II passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 (Ascension Sunday), following longstanding health issues, culminating in the onset of an aggressive spinal degeneration which he was unable to overcome.
Thomas was born Oct. 26, 1969 to Rev. Thomas G. and Esther A. Hood of Sheffield, Vermont. He grew up in Sheffield and Sutton, Vermont where his father was pastor of the local Baptist churches, and moved with his family to Adams Center, N.Y. when his father became pastor of Adams Center Baptist Church. He graduated high school there and went on to earn an Associate’s Degree in Hospitality and Tourism at Jefferson Community College in Watertown, N.Y. While living in N.Y. his home church was Adams Center Baptist Church.
Thomas returned to Vermont in the early 1990s, where he has led a busy and productive life, active in several area churches and in community services of various sorts.
Thomas was a gifted songwriter and a talented musician; he enjoyed making and repairing musical instruments as well as playing them and singing. His interests and talents took him also into auto mechanics, electronics, computer repair and programming, carpentry and other types of woodworking. His calling and mission took him into Gospel Ministry and Community Services. He was invited to become Chaplin of 2nd Amendment Protectors, which he was honored to accept and serve. His love of people brought him friends in all walks of life with whom he was quick to share the message of God’s love through Jesus Christ and any help he was able to offer in their areas of need. He was licensed to Gospel Ministry by Maranatha Ministerial Fellowship International and by his home church, Life in Christ Church shortly before his death, in recognition of years of Gospel service and ministry, and at the time, looking forward to more years of fruitful service.
Thomas is survived by his parents, Thomas and Esther (Whitcomb) Hood, Sutton, Vt; his sister Sarah (Danny) Ditner, Island Pond, Vt; his brother-in-law, Rev. Jay Noll and his niece Christine Noll, Bath, Maine; his nephew Thomas Jay Noll, presently of Washington; uncles; aunts and cousins; a great-uncle William K. (Gloria) Hood of California and many distant cousins. He will be sorely missed by all, family and friends, who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Life in Christ Church, 81 Weaver St., Newport, Vt., with Pastors Janet and Alan Bishop officiating. There will be a visiting hour prior to the service at 1 p.m.
Due to allergies, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Life in Christ Church building fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.