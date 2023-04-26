Thomas Gregory Hood Sr. Obituary

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 the Reverend Doctor Thomas Gregory Hood, Sr. passed from this life peacefully in his sleep to join his beloved Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Often heard to comment “This world is not my home,” Tom is — Home at Last!
Thomas was born March 26, 1948 to George E. Hood, Sr. and Shirley W. Hood of Greenwich, Conn. He grew up in Greenwich, Stamford and Ridgefield, Conn.
Tom’s faith journey, which was the basis and focus of his life and ministry, began when he was a young child. He loved God and knew Jesus Christ as his Savior from age five when he gave his heart to the Lord, and in the response to the call of God he dedicated his life to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. When he desired to be baptized reluctance was expressed due to his age, but upon giving an articulate confession of his faith in Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior, he was baptized. As a young child he and his family attended a church pastored by the Rev. David du Plessis who later became known as Mr. Pentecost. The ministry of this dear servant of God powerfully impacted his whole life.
As a young boy, Tom began ministering with the aid of a puppet and ventriloquism. He also learned to play guitar, a skill which was to serve him his whole life. During his teen years Tom and his brother, George, often sang at area churches, and at various community events.
Responding again to the call from early childhood to minister, Thomas studied for Gospel Ministry at Long Island Bible Institute (LIBI), Oyster Bay, N.Y. starting in 1966. He married Esther Whitcomb in 1967, and graduated LIBI in 1969 to enter the ministry. They moved to Vermont, where he served as Assistant Pastor of Bethel Full Gospel Assembly, Barton, Vt., and was licensed and ordained there by the Fellowship of Christian Assemblies. He also became Pastor of a small Bible Study Group in Lyndonville, Vt. During this time, their two children, Thomas Gregory Hood II and Sarah Dawn Hood were born.
Tom was in Gospel Ministry for over 50 years, serving in churches of several denominations: Bethel Full Gospel Assembly (Independent Pentecostal); Zion Pentecostal Church, East Charleston, Vt. (Independent Pentecostal); Lyndon Corner (Vt.), Congregational Church (Congregational); Sheffield (Vt.) Federated Church (United Methodist/American Baptist); Sutton (Vt.) Baptist Church (American Baptist); and in retirement as interim Solid Rock Assemblies of God, Barton, Vt. (Assemblies of God).
While serving in Sutton Baptist Church, Thomas completed a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Counseling degree through Johnson (Vt.) State College, graduating in 1984 with honors.
In 1984 they moved from Sutton, Vt., to Adams Center, N.Y., where they served for 30 years, Tom as Senior Pastor of Adams Center Baptist Church, Esther as helpmate and partner. During their ministry there, Tom completed a Master of Divinity degree, and Doctoral degrees in Theology and Pastoral Counseling through Covington Theological Seminary, Rossville, Ga., and also received certification for Christian Counseling through National Christian Counseling Association of Sarasota, Fla.
Throughout his life and ministry, the Bible was his guidebook for daily living, and his textbook for preaching, teaching and counseling. He believed the Bible, taught the Bible, and lived by the Bible.
Feeling that ministry should not be confined within the four walls of the church, he and his wife often gave spoken and musical presentations at Christian gatherings and events — coffee houses, youth centers, rallies, festivals, conferences, revival services. They also gave presentations of secular and old-time gospel music at nursing homes, adult centers, amateur radio clubs, fiddler clubs, bluegrass associations and festivals, county fairs, open mics, jams.
They retired back to Sutton, Vt. in 2014, where they continued to be involved in the spiritual life of the communities surrounding them, and were always willing to present the Gospel in word and song in any setting.
Tom enjoyed several hobbies: amateur radio — call sign W1LTQ — Willing One Living the Quest (his acronym), building musical instruments, and in retirement, landscaping their homestead with his “dragon,” a tractor-loader backhoe. He and his son, Thomas II spent many happy hours working together (Tom with “the dragon.” and Tom II with his crawler“Allis”) moving boulders, cutting down trees for firewood, and clearing trails on which to run their ATVs.
He was a talented musician, and a prolific and gifted songwriter. Many of the songs he wrote were inspired during his times of meditation and worship, and were a reflection of his walk with the Lord and the desires of his heart. His story lives on in the songs he wrote, and in the memories of those who knew and loved him.
Thomas was predeceased by his father, George E Hood, Sr, his brother, George E Hood, Jr., his mother, Shirley Hood Chase, and his son, Thomas G. Hood II.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Esther Hood; his daughter & son-in-law, Sarah & Danny Dittner; his granddaughter, Christine Noll and grandson, Thomas Jay Noll, and their father, Rev. Jay Noll; his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Jeffrey Norton; his niece, Holly Norton; his brother-in-law and wife, Timothy and Cecilia Whitcomb; nephews, Timothy, Daniel and Aaron Whitcomb, and niece & husband, Shannon & Zach Krimski; his uncle and wife, William K and Gloria (aka Rusty) Hood, and many cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Life In Christ Fellowship, 81 Weaver St., Newport, Vt., with Pastors Janet and Allan Bishop officiating. There will be a visiting hour 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service, and a fellowship time following the service.
No flowers please. Donations may be made to Life in Christ Fellowship (81 Weaver St, Newport, VT) or to Sutton Baptist Church, (care of Laurel Holmes, 4216 Calendar Brook Rd., Sutton, VT), or to a worthy charity of your choice.
We pray that we will meet you all in heaven at the end of the trail of this life.
