Thomas ‘Wes’ Chapmon Obituary

Thomas “Wes” Chapmon, 55 of Bath, N.H. passed away on Feb. 1, 2022.
Wes is survived by his wife of 24 years Betsy (Meadows) Chapmon, Sisters Rebecca Chapmon of Greenville, Texas, Nancy Chapmon of Morrison, Colo., Linda Stockman of Auburn, Calif., and adopted brother Reginald Henderson of Nashville, Tenn., nieces and nephews.
Wes is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Wesley Chapmon and Gene Claire Chapmon, grandparents Mack and Clarice Usrey, brother Michael Neal Chapmon, sister Cynthia Newman.
Wes was born and raised in Greenville, Texas then moved to New Hampshire with his wife Betsy in 1999. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, walking wooded trails with Betsy and dog Charlie , as well as, creating and recording music in his studio and visiting with friends.
Wes was a patriot; he loved his country and the founding principles which gave birth to our Nation. After seeing injustices in our political system, Wes ran for state representative, this campaign allowed Wes to see how bad things had become. This experience with the political parties caused Wes to seek out liberty-minded Americans and start the New Hampshire Constitutional Republicans. It was his creation and it sought to educate Americans on their constitutional rights and the founding principles. Most importantly, it was to inform voters on when our elected officials strayed from their constitutional duties and failed to uphold their oaths of office and make them accountable to the people.
Wes was wise beyond his years; he had a calm demeanor and an easy way with people. He was a charismatic leader that caused one to think, not to follow blindly. His influence will live on in the people’s lives he touched and the organization he founded.
There will be a remembrance and celebration of Wes’s life at the Piermont Church at 101 Church St, Piermont, N.H. on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 2:30 - 5:00 p.m.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
