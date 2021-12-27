Timothy Allen Roberts passed away on Dec. 14, 2021 as a result of a tractor accident in West Burke, Vt. at the age of 63. He was born on March 22, 1958 in Concord, Vt. to Ernest & Madeline (Lussier) Roberts. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Newport, Vt. class of 1976.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jimmy.
Survivors include: Carol (Jay) Gordon Ruggles (164 Hayden Crossing Road, West Burke, VT 05871). Jay’s children and grandchildren: Jamie (Taylor) Crooks-Kain, Kara, and Kayden and Jessica (Justin) Williams-Charlotte, Emma, Maddelyn, and Olivia all of Sutton, Vt. Sisters: Nancy (Albert) Croteau, Lyndon Center, Vt., Anne (Kevin) Clark, Littleton, N.H. and Amy (Wyatt) Bora, Utica, N.Y. Tim is also survived by his children Ernie, Matt, Hailey and Sierra all of Vermont; along with many friends and extended family near and far.
Tim was happiest when he was working. He worked for Mountain View Lumber, Lane Packing, JA MacDonald, among others but he held Harvest Moon Valley Ranch and his trucking business as one of this greatest accomplishments. Recently, he enjoyed helping “his ladies” at the St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville food shelves where he spent hundreds of hours unloading trucks and doing what was needed to make sure that no one ever went hungry.
Tim’s real love was horses and he never met a horse that he could not ride, all you had to do was ask him! He was a storyteller, loved talking about his rodeo days, shenanigans with all his friends and there were many, hunting and trapping, working his land and was so proud of all he had accomplished on his property.
A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 15, 2022 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the VFW, 156 Hill St., Lyndonville, VT 05851 where all his friends and family are invited to come with all their favorite Tim stories.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the food shelf in St. Johnsbury. Kingdom Community Service, PO Box 735, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 please note in memory of Tim Roberts in the memo line. Contributions also may be made to a food shelf or charity of your choice.
