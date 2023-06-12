Timothy J. Shipman Obituary

Timothy J. Shipman, lovingly known as ‘Bumpa,’ 72, of East Burke, Vt., died on Monday, June 12, 2023 at his home with family by his side. He leaves his devoted wife of 52 years, Barbara J. (McSherry) Shipman; his high school sweetheart and love of his life.
Born in Worcester, Mass., son of Frank L. Shipman and Jane (Lacroix) Shipman, he grew up working in the family dental laboratory business beginning at the young age of 15. In 1992, he opened his own dental laboratory, working hard to provide for his family, and ensure its success with his years of experience and skilled knowledge. In addition to owning the lab, he partnered with two other Cape Cod businesses in his earlier years: Sal’s Pizza and Pasta and Lil’ Caboose Ice Cream, where he would enjoy his favorite ice cream, heavenly hash.
Timothy was a lifetime hockey enthusiast, both as a player and a coach. He enjoyed coaching his two sons and the Yarmouth-Dennis youth hockey program. He loved the ocean and shared his passion for it with his children, taking family trips to Monomoy Island, Nantucket, and Block Island. He spent many days scalloping, clamming, and tending to his lobster pots. He was an avid motorcyclist; enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, and snow skiing thus leading him to his retirement on Burke Mountain. He loved photography and capturing the most precious moments of his 12 grandchildren. He would spend hours editing the photos and sharing with family on the big screen. He loved family dinners, grilling, and trying new recipes. In his later years, he spent hours at the Barn, watching his family enjoy the acreage and scenery, gardening with his wife, buying and selling antiques, and taking his beloved Shepherd, Nelly, for a ride in the side by side.
He was a pillar of strength, loyalty, and courage throughout his lifetime. He loved his family fiercely, leading with generosity, his door always open. He will be deeply missed by all of those who had the opportunity to meet him and to love him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, JP Shipman and Dr. Christin Hayes of Bass River, Patrick Shipman and his wife Kelly of New Canaan, Conn., his daughters, Jamie Ribaudo and her husband Peter of Sturbridge, and Kelli Hescock and her husband Jeffrey of Brookfield and his sister, Beth McGuire and her husband Ken of West Yarmouth. He leaves his 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and joins his grandson, Parker Francis Shipman, in heaven.
