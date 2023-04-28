Timothy L. Bilodeau Obituary

Timothy L. Bilodeau, 40, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Granby, Vt., on April 23, 2023.
Timothy was born on Aug. 5, 1982, to Leonard and Cindy Bilodeau. He was their youngest child. He has two older sisters, Lisa Ware of East Burke and Tina Stewart of Northfield. He was a loving father to his daughter Taylor Bilodeau and his son Landon Bilodeau. His children were his world. He also left behind his two pups, Ben and Charlie. They were always by his side, keeping him company. He was predeceased by an infant son Zachary Bilodeau.
Tim grew up in Granby surrounded by family and many cousins. He attended the one room schoolhouse in Granby, Vt., through the 6th grade. He continued his education at Concord High School. He worked a variety of different jobs over the years. One of his favorite pastimes growing up was snowmobiling with his friends and family.
The past few years he rarely left the house. He enjoyed watching his cousin Sheryl’s chickens and small barnyard animals. He was always there to lend a hand when needed. His cousin Sharon shared the following poem. He will be missed.
No one knew the torment
that you were going through;
We only kept on seeing
What we really wanted to.
We saw the outward smile,
but not your inner pain;
We never really dreamt,
That you would never smile again.
We pray your mental anguish,
Will now forever cease;
And that your deep anxieties,
Will be replaced by peace.
But we in turn remember,
The good times, not the bad;
We remember when you smiled at us,
And not when you were sad.
So when we think about your life,
We won’t dwell upon its close;
We’ll remember all the good times,
And forget about life’s blows.
Our lives have all been better,
Because you have been there;
So now we leave your memory,
In God’s all-loving care.
(Dick Underwood)
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster, N.H. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
