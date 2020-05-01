Timothy Thomas (Oscar) Austin - Obituary

Timothy Thomas (Oscar) Austin passed away on April 12, 2020. He was born Jan. 24, 1950 in Colchester, Vt. For the last 12 years, he resided in Troy, N.H. He served in the Marines beginning in 1981 as a young man. Tom was a paramedic and also worked with the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office, eventually becoming a Funeral Director until he retired.
Tom attended Troy’s Trinitarian Congregational Church for several years. He had a special friendship with Stanley Clarke. He was also a traffic director for the congregational services. He was known for being the local school crossing guard at Troy School District. He worked closely with the Troy Police Department assisting in traffic directing when needed. He loved to walk around the Common and thru town several times daily with his walking stick. He always helped anyone he could. His laughter and smile were contagious. He enjoyed exploring mother nature’s beauty, walking trails, finding streams, fishing and camping. He loved music from the 70s and 80s. If there was a football game to watch you can bet he was in his easy chair with his cat Sadie on his lap and yelling at the TV.
Preceded in death: Parents Timothy Seymour Austin & Cecilia Augusta Austin of Colchester, Vt. Tom is survived by Esperanza Austin of Miami, Fla., son Christopher Austin of Miami, Fla., daughter, Kelley Anne Austin of Miami, Fla., daughter Jennifer (Austin) and husband Randy Hooker of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Grandchildren: Aaliyah and Hunter. Friends: Chief David Ellis Jr., Corporal Jeff Macek, Patrolman Alan Purington, Pastor Stanley Clark, Pete Short, Mary Andrews, and Ti-Tye DeNault.
Services will be held at Trinitarian Congregational Church in Troy, N.H. at a later date due to current world conditions of COVID-19.
