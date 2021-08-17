Timothy Watkins Obituary

Timothy Paul Watkins, 69, of St. Johnsbury Center, Vt. died at home on Aug. 14, 2021. Timothy was born Jan. 28,1952 in Lancaster, N.H. to Paul and Carol (Hillier) Watkins. He graduated from Lyndon Institute, Class of 1970. He attended Lyndon State College and The University of Vermont. After serving several companies in managerial/financial roles, Tim enjoyed a long and fulfilling career with Allen Lumber Company, where he was lovingly treated and supported as family. This support and care by the Allen family continued long after his retirement. Tim’s family is deeply grateful to the Allens for all they have done for Tim.
Tim was predeceased by his father Paul Watkins. Tim is survived by his mother, Carol Watkins of St Johnsbury Center and brothers: Dennis and wife, Joanne Watkins, of West Barnet; Patrick and wife, Deborah Watkins, of St. Johnsbury; and Chris and wife, Lili Watkins, of St. Johnsbury Center, as well as his faithful and beloved Belgian Shepherd, Moose. Tim is also survived by nephews: Chris and wife, Katelyn Watkins of St. Johnsbury and their children Ainsley, Christopher, and Auron; and Corey Watkins of St. Johnsbury.
Tim’s family wishes to express appreciation to his health care providers at NVRH, Corner Medical, UVM, and Caledonia Home Health Care, with special gratitude to Dr. Joyce Dobbertin and Dr. James Boyd of UVM.
In honoring Tim’s request there will be no visiting hours and burial in the St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
