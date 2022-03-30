Tino ‘Bucky’ Rodd Obituary

Cloudy skies. High 43F. Winds light and variable..
Tino “Bucky” Rodd, 66, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home.
Tino was a lifetime resident of St. Johnsbury. Born on June 3, 1955, to William and Natalie (Cutting) Rodd, he went on to graduate from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1973. He attended Dean Junior College in Franklin, Mass., and then returned to work as a Roofer at Rodd Roofing, the family business. On May 12, 1986, Tino married Adrienne Kaye and shared 35 years with her.
Bucky loved hunting in rifle season, gardening, and sports, specifically the New England teams: the Bruins, Celtics, Red Sox, and Patriots. He was a lover of dogs, especially his last one, Cody, and of cats, especially his challenged kitty, Peanut Butter. His memberships included that of the National Rifle Association and 33 years at the St. Johnsbury Elks Lodge #1343. In his life, Bucky was admired by many and gave back to many. From high school when he was a star athlete and voted Best Dressed, to the present when he truly enjoyed making his “rounds” every day to check in and chat with his friends all over the surrounding area.
Tino is survived by his loving wife: Adrienne of St. Johnsbury; his mother: Natalie also of St. Johnsbury; two sons: Jason of St. Johnsbury and Scott of Northfield, Vt.; two brothers: Stephen and Pamela (Machado) Rodd of St. Johnsbury and Casey and Cindy (DeKoeyer) Rodd of St. Johnsbury; one grandchild: Brandon Rodd; and his extended Sherpa families.
He was predeceased by his father: William H. Rodd in 2011.
The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to all who have called and stopped in with comforting words and care in this sad time.
Services will be held privately at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Tino’s name to Pope Memorial Frontier Shelter, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, VT 05860, or Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.
