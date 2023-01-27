Todd Alexander Robinson Obituary

Todd Alexander Robinson, age 49, of Lower Waterford Road, Waterford, Vt., passed peacefully Monday night, Jan. 23, 2023, with his family next to him at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, following a long and hard 16-month battle with oral cancer.
Todd was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Nov. 22, 1973, son to the late Andrew John and Darlene (Donaldson) Robinson. He was raised and educated in Barnet/Passumpsic attending school in Barnet and Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Fla., before returning to Vermont and graduating from Lyndon Institute in the Class of 1991.
Todd loved his time with family and friends, enjoyed watching sports especially basketball, listening to music and dancing and driving cars! He loved the work that allowed him to take care of his family. He was a car salesman at Twin State Ford where he gained many longtime friends among the staff as well as customers. He was an amazing father and provider who loved being a dad.
Todd is survived by his fiancé of 14 years: Rachael Bengston, his two daughters: Izabella and Cecilia Robinson all of Waterford, his step-mother: Deanne Robinson of Lyndonville, three brothers: Andrew Robinson (Misty) of LA, Jason Robinson of Lancaster, N.H., Seth Robinson of Graniteville, Vt., two sisters: Julie Disabatino (Joe) of Pennsylvania, Darcie Nash (Louis) of Florida and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his aunts: Mary & Diane Robinson and his grandparents: Carol & Clayton Robinson and Floyd Donaldson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Union Baptist Church, Rt. 5 in Waterford, Vt., with Rev. Steven Clark officiating. A potluck reception will follow immediately after in the gymnasium; desserts will already be provided.
Friends may call on the family from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Donations may be made for Todd’s family at gofund.me/7c46e544
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.