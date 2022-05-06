Todd Anthony Leadbeater, 67, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 4, 2022.
Todd was predeceased by his parents, Arnold and Pearl Leadbeater. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Mary; daughter Kuku (Troy) Richards; son Casey (Camille) Leadbeater; son Trevor (Sara) Leadbeater; daughter Letu Leadbeater; grandchildren Jesaiah, Jalyle, Cecilia, Micah, Jack, James, Nora, great-grandchild Rowan, sister Pamela (Wayne) Simek, brother Thomas (Sherri-Lynn) Leadbeater, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Todd was a proud member of the Boy Scout Eagle Association and a 3rd degree Mason. After receiving his bachelor’s degree at the University of Vermont, Todd went on and completed his Master’s Degree in Software Engineering at the Wang Institute. He was a driven and innovative software engineer always seeking to create state of the art solutions.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorial gifts in his memory may be made to the Gene McDonough Scholarship Fund, Inc. c/o St. Johnsbury Fire Department, 1187 Main Street Suite 3, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Caledonia Home Care and Hospice, and Bayada Home Health Care for their care and compassion.
