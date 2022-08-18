Todd Benjamin Tyrrell Obituary

Todd Benjamin Tyrrell

Todd Benjamin Tyrrell, a long time Littleton and Bethlehem, N.H. resident died on Aug. 13, 2022 at his home in Andrews, South Carolina.

Todd was born at Kaiser Memorial Hospital in Bellflower, California on Oct. 4, 1975. His family moved to New Hampshire when he was 4 years old and he went on to attend elementary school in Lincoln, N.H. They moved to Bethlehem, N.H. in 1991 where Todd attended and later graduated from Profile High School. He married Sarah Quinn in 2000 and they had two children, Kaleb Benjamin Tyrrell and Emilie Anne Tyrrell.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.