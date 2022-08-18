Todd Benjamin Tyrrell Obituary

Todd Benjamin Tyrrell, a long time Littleton and Bethlehem, N.H. resident died on Aug. 13, 2022 at his home in Andrews, South Carolina.
Todd was born at Kaiser Memorial Hospital in Bellflower, California on Oct. 4, 1975. His family moved to New Hampshire when he was 4 years old and he went on to attend elementary school in Lincoln, N.H. They moved to Bethlehem, N.H. in 1991 where Todd attended and later graduated from Profile High School. He married Sarah Quinn in 2000 and they had two children, Kaleb Benjamin Tyrrell and Emilie Anne Tyrrell.
Todd was an intuitive mechanic and could fix anything, often after all others had given up hope of having the thing repaired. Todd loved the outdoors and was known to drag his family up any mountain that could be climbed. There were many family vacations spent hiking and camping in the back country of the White Mountains of New Hampshire. There was a memorable overnight winter camping trip with his son that included temperatures that dipped to 20 degrees below zero that is still laughed about today. Todd loved music and taught himself to play guitar. He would often be found on his couch strumming a tune. Todd loved to cook and could make a delicious meal out of nearly anything. Thanksgiving was his favorite holiday; it would begin the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and continue through to Sunday. Most years, there would be 20 or 30 people there to celebrate. The evenings would often end with impromptu jam sessions with cousins-in-law.
Todd is survived by his loving and devoted parents, Jack and Jan Tyrrell of Bethlehem, N.H., his son Kaleb Tyrrell, his daughter Emile Tyrrell both of Littleton, N.H. and his ex-wife Sarah Quinn of Franconia, N.H.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family.
