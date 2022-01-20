Tom Doyle Obituary

“Being Irish, he had an abiding sense of tragedy, which sustained him through temporary periods of joy.” William Butler Yeats
Tom Doyle, longtime Northeast Kingdom resident, passed at his home in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, on Jan. 18, 2022. It was early in the morning with the full Wolf Moon still in the sky. His loving family was at his side.
Thomas Joseph Doyle was born in New York City on Jan. 23, 1950 to Paul Francis Doyle and Rita Mulcahy Doyle. The third of six children, Tom was the heart of his big family. He was smart, funny, and lived his values every day. In the late 1960s, Tom protested the Vietnam War and cultivated a lifelong obsession with music, literature, and politics.
Tom was a carpenter by trade. His concern for the world he was leaving behind endured until the end. Tom would often quote song lyrics when times got rugged. One favorite was Bob Dylan’s, “He not busy being born is busy dying.”
Fifty-three years ago this month, Tom met Jan Twomey, his true love, comrade, and partner, in English class at Western New England University. Tom and Jan were married on Jan. 24, 1970 at Jan’s family home in Hampden, Massachusetts.
Soon after, they moved to Vermont where they built their homes, first in Lost Nation, East Haven and later in St. Johnsbury, taking occasional sojourns to Nova Scotia. They enjoyed community with kindred spirits wherever they lived. Tom and Jan have two beloved daughters, Christy and Heather, born a year apart. Together, Tom and Jan taught them to be self-determined, confident, and brave.
Over the last 14 years, Tom relished his role of grandfather “Poppi” to his three grandchildren, Teagan, Saben, and Latah, who think he is the coolest person they have ever met. Tom spent every moment he could with his grandchildren, ensuring that all three will always be Vermonters at heart.
Tom’s family will hold a celebration of life for him early this summer.
“Though lovers be lost love shall not; And death shall have no dominion.” Dylan Thomas
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
