Toni Hart, of St Johnsbury, passed away in her sleep on September 19, 2019. She was 66 years old.
Toni was involved in many aspects of the St. Johnsbury community. She volunteered at the Animal Shelter, and at the hospital and participated in activities at the senior center. Toni had a challenging life. She contracted lead poisoning as a child and struggled with many health challenges. Though she had very few resources, she would give the shirt off her back to a friend or anyone in need that she met. But animals were her first love.
Toni is survived by a sister: Kimm Tremblay, of Danvers, Mass.; and three half siblings: Bill Wyman, Bunny Wyman Anderson, and James Wyman; as well as her aunt: Martha Abbott if Underhill, Vt.; and her beloved cat Tai Chi.
Services are pending. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.