Toni was a dear friend, an old soul, a free spirit, and a free bird.
Toni volunteered and treasured many positions in the community: EMT, traffic control, running cameras/videos at Union Baptist Church; she also called “Bingo” at the Riverside Adult Daycare. Toni valued her position at NVRH making lives easier for employees and patients. Those of us who knew and loved Toni were truly loved by Toni. Toni was close to her neighbors and friends extending her love to many who needed her help. There was a calmness around her when any traumatic situation occurred. Because of her special ability to console, her help was invaluable.
She had numerous cats that she dearly loved. She had a special ability to connect with animals, two-legged or four! Her love for animals was extended at the Western Avenue Veterinarian Hospital. While volunteering there, she was honored with the Dr. Doolittle Award.
Toni leaves her Aunt Martha Abbott who lives in Vermont and a sister who lives in Connecticut and her friends and neighbors.
A reception will be held Friday, Sept. 17 at noon at the Mustard Seed (across from Palmers Dry Cleaning). A light lunch remembering Toni’s favorites will be available.
She’d want us to laugh, live and love.
