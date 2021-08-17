Travis Paige Obituary

Travis Clark Paige, 32, died unexpectedly on Aug. 1, 2021.
He was born in Middletown, Conn. on Aug. 29, 1988 at Middlesex Hospital.
As a child he relocated to Canaan, Vt. eventually moving to Bethlehem, N.H. where he spent the most of his childhood. In his later years, he moved to Texas, back to Littleton, N.H. and most recently to North Carolina.
He was a kind, loving person, who had a love for children. He was protective of children and always enjoyed being around them even as a child.
Growing up he loved 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, snowboarding and boating.
He is survived by his father, Clark Paige, his wife Jolene and extended family. His loving and adoring family members that include his grandmother, Hermance Paige of Canaan, Vt. Aunts and Uncles, Carolann Alward of West Stewartstown, N.H., Linda and Dave Caron, of Canaan, Vt., Robert and Cathy Paige of West Stewartstown, N.H. and Sunshine and Ti-nomme Marchand of Canaan, Vt. His cousins, Dianne Alward of Wilton, Maine and her two children, Jillian Bulzacchelli and her husband Brian of Attleboro, Mass. and their three children, Jonathan Marchand and his wife Cecily of Canaan, Vt. and their two children and Paige Blais and her husband Anthony of Broadway, N.C. and their child.
A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 11, 2021 at The Spa in West Stewartstown, N.H. at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Travis’ name to The North Country Health Consortium, 262 Cottage St, Suite 230, Littleton, NH 03561.
