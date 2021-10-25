Troy J. Lamirand Obituary

Troy J. Lamirand, 53, of Wheelock, Vermont passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 19,2021.
He was born March 1968 in Stillwater, Oklahoma to Thomas Lamirand and Rebecca (Rosser) Smith. Troy was the oldest of three children and graduated high school in 1986 from Perry, Oklahoma.
Troy is survived by his soulmate Sherry Jenkins of Wheelock, Vermont, his daughter Heather Fischer and her boyfriend Jason Bedell of Monroe, New Hampshire, his son Trevin Lamirand of Oklahoma, his father Thomas Lamirand of Perry, Oklahoma, his mother and stepfather Rebecca and Bobby Smith of Newcastle, Oklahoma, and his brothers Nathan and David Lamirand of Oklahoma. He is predeceased by his Grandfather T. J. Lamirand and his granddaughter Willow Bedell.
Troy loved living in Wheelock, Vermont. He loved having barbecues for family and friends, bonfires, and evening drinks with lots of laughter and music. Troy also looked forward to hunting season and fishing season every summer and fall. Troy also enjoyed watching sports, mainly Oklahoma State football and basketball. He also loved spending time with family, friends and Sherry and his dog Bud.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date for spring of 2022.
